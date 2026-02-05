Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,777,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,578,344,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares during the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,000,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $931,520,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,725,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,663,000 after buying an additional 138,235 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 23,503.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $865,506,000 after buying an additional 3,700,786 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Honeywell International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,915,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $678,935,000 after buying an additional 263,043 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $2,415,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,887. This trade represents a 68.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $249.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

Jefferies and Daiwa raised their price targets to $240, signaling renewed analyst conviction that can support short‑term buying momentum.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $235.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $236.34.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.74%.The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

