Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading 6.8% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) traded up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $165.08 and last traded at $157.88. 112,265,877 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 44,338,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.76.

The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Blowout Q4 results and aggressive FY‑2026 guidance (revenue, EPS, margins and bookings all topped expectations), which earlier triggered the rally and underpinned bullish analyst revisions.

Multiple analyst upgrades and price‑target hikes (including bulls raising targets and at least one street‑high PT) that gave institutional and retail investors cover to buy after the earnings beat.

U.S. commercial demand surged (management cited very large deal wins and a sharp jump in U.S. commercial sales), supporting the thesis that Palantir is monetizing AI effectively.

Friendly media and TV commentary (CNBC, Jim Cramer, others) reinforced the upbeat narrative but also amplified intraday volatility as viewers reacted to rapid price moves.

CEO remarks flag a geographic growth split — strong U.S. adoption but what management calls slower uptake in parts of Europe/Canada, which could cap international upside.

Valuation worries resurfaced quickly: commentators flagged that Palantir's rich multiples mean the bar for future execution is very high — a primary reason for profit‑taking after the rally.

After the huge post‑earnings pop, intraday heavy volume and profit‑taking forced a pullback — traders who bought the initial surge appear to be exiting on the first signs of a rollover.

Persistent micro‑risks: notable insider selling disclosures and reports of hedge‑fund activity (e.g., option bets by prominent investors) add to the narrative that some participants are hedging or booking gains.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.95.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 19,004 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,969,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $100,435,312.50. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,673,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 413,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,899,626.49. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,023,844 shares of company stock valued at $167,455,085 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.20 and a 200 day moving average of $173.49. The stock has a market cap of $332.59 billion, a PE ratio of 221.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.64.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

