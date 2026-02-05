Salesforce Inc. $CRM Stake Lessened by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Salesforce by 658.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $929,259.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,271.30. This trade represents a 34.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $258.64 per share, for a total transaction of $500,727.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,499.28. This represents a 22.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.57.

Salesforce stock opened at $199.30 on Thursday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.28 and a 12-month high of $348.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.39. Salesforce had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

