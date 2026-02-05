Vantage Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Vantage Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 77.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $300.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.92.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $406.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 375.94, a PEG ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $447.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.12.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.Tesla’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

