Vantage Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Vantage Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 77.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $29,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key Tesla News
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: China-made vehicle shipments rose ~9.3% year-over-year in January, extending a three‑month recovery that supports Tesla’s revenue outlook in its largest market. Tesla’s China-made EV sales rise
- Positive Sentiment: Tesla launched a lower‑priced Model Y AWD variant at $41,990 to help stabilize volume and defend share in price‑sensitive segments — a tactical move to shore up deliveries if execution holds. Tesla introduces new Model Y variant
- Positive Sentiment: Speculation that SpaceX’s takeover of xAI could lead to tighter tech cross‑pollination or even a future transaction involving Tesla supports the AI/robotics growth narrative and upside expectations for Optimus/robotaxi monetization. SpaceX-xAI merger implications for Tesla
- Neutral Sentiment: Lawmakers, Waymo and Tesla urging Congress to speed self‑driving legislation is a potential long‑term tailwind for robotaxi commercialization but provides little immediate clarity on timing or regulatory outcomes. US lawmakers urge action on self-driving
- Neutral Sentiment: Some firms (e.g., Cantor/Mizuho) remain constructive on Tesla’s AI/robotics story and energy business, reflecting divergent analyst views that keep the stock volatile around catalysts. Why Cantor is sticking with Tesla
- Negative Sentiment: A federal judge said Elon Musk and Tesla likely cannot escape a copyright suit tied to the film “Blade Runner 2049,” keeping legal overhang and litigation costs on the table. Blade Runner 2049 lawsuit ruling
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst pressure intensified: Phillip Securities cut its price target sharply and other downgrades/low targets circulated, increasing downside risk for a stock trading at very high multiples. Phillip Securities lowers Tesla price target
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive and regional demand worries: UK and several European markets show plunging registrations and Chinese rivals (BYD) are taking share; Waymo’s recent $16B funding round also ramps competitive pressure on the robotaxi timeline. Tesla UK sales plunge Waymo $16B raise
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
Tesla Trading Down 3.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $406.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 375.94, a PEG ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $447.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.12.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.Tesla’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Tesla Profile
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.
