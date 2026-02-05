Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 10,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, BG Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Freedom Capital raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, KGI Securities boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.82.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total transaction of $1,064,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,442,418.40. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,910. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $317.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $315.37 and a 200 day moving average of $306.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $46.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Articles

