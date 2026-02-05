Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 7,799 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,564 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,799 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Oracle by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 323,834 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $91,075,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 129.1% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 25,848 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after buying an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.5% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 12.9% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 95,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.
Key Oracle News
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Oracle Health won a multi-organization pilot in Canada for its Clinical AI Agent, validating commercial traction for Oracle’s healthcare AI products. Multiple Canadian Healthcare Organizations Select Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent
- Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s recent $25B bond offering reportedly attracted heavy demand, indicating strong investor appetite for its debt and suggesting financing channels are open. Oracle Stock (ORCL) Gains as $25B Bond Offering Attracts Heavy Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Some sell-side firms (e.g., Barclays) have reiterated bullish ratings and high price targets, implying analysts still see upside if Oracle executes its AI/data-center strategy. Barclays Reiterates Overweight on Oracle
- Neutral Sentiment: Oracle announced an equity distribution agreement and senior notes issuance to fund its plans — this provides capital but increases near-term financing activity and complexity. Oracle Bolsters Financing with Major Senior Notes Issuance
- Neutral Sentiment: Oracle continues product and go-to-market pushes (AI banking platform, enterprise AI agents) that could drive long-term growth but require heavy near-term capex. Oracle Reimagines Banking for the AI Era
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategic commentary ties Oracle’s massive data-center and power plans to a structural shift (e.g., MarketBeat piece on companies funding power and SMRs); long-term strategic rationale exists but is execution- and timeline-dependent. The Atomic Pivot: AI’s $50 Billion Power Move
- Negative Sentiment: Markets punished Oracle after management outlined plans to raise roughly $45–50B for AI infrastructure (debt and equity), stoking dilution and leverage fears and sparking the recent sell-off. Oracle (ORCL) Is Down 11.6% After Unveiling a US$45–50 Billion AI Infrastructure Capital Plan
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting clients for securities class actions tied to Oracle’s disclosures (senior notes/offering documents and the June–Dec 2025 class period), adding legal risk and headline pressure. Kessler Topaz Files Securities Fraud Class Action Against Oracle
- Negative Sentiment: Reports say banks are exploring selling billions in loans tied to Oracle’s data centers and the company may cut up to 30,000 jobs — both raise execution and integration risks and amplify downside sentiment. Oracle Stock (ORCL) Slips as Banks Explore Selling Its Data Center Loans Oracle May Slash Up to 30,000 Jobs
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts have trimmed price targets (BMO, Scotiabank among them) and commentary highlights investor anxiety about the size/timing of the capital raise and AI execution — contributing to the stock’s decline. Oracle Price Target Lowered at BMO
Insider Activity
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho set a $400.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, December 15th. Erste Group Bank cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.03.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL
Oracle Trading Down 5.1%
NYSE ORCL opened at $146.75 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.52. The stock has a market cap of $421.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.64.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Oracle Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oracle
- The day the gold market broke
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- New gold price target
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.