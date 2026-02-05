Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 7,799 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,564 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,799 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Oracle alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Oracle by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 323,834 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $91,075,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 129.1% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 25,848 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after buying an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.5% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 12.9% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 95,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,429.56. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 62,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,136,764 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho set a $400.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, December 15th. Erste Group Bank cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.03.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Trading Down 5.1%

NYSE ORCL opened at $146.75 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.52. The stock has a market cap of $421.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.