HORAN Wealth LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

HORAN Wealth LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. HORAN Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,058,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,468,147,000 after buying an additional 1,111,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,307,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,345,132,000 after acquiring an additional 342,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $6,163,719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,598,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,023,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,860 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,500,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,912 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.59.

Key Exxon Mobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $147.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.81. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $147.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.58%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,864. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,406,570 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

