Darrin Talley Sells 5,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) VP Darrin Talley sold 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $147.58 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $147.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.81. The firm has a market cap of $622.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,058,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,468,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,307,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,345,132,000 after buying an additional 342,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,163,719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,598,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,023,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,963,934,000 after acquiring an additional 445,283 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Exxon Mobil

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Recommended Stories

