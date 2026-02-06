Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Adient from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adient from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adient from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

Adient Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of ADNT opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. Adient has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.06%.The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Adient news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 116,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,736.75. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 441.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 56,316 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Adient by 439.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,171,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,801,000 after buying an additional 954,441 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Adient by 241.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 146,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 103,603 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Adient by 921.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 812,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,561,000 after acquiring an additional 732,837 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 1,105.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 37,870 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) is a leading global supplier of automotive seating and interior components. Established in 2016 through a spin-off from Johnson Controls, the company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat assemblies, seat structures, mechanisms, foams, textiles, trim and electronics. Adient’s product portfolio spans a wide range of seating solutions, from entry-level designs to luxury and high-performance seats, and extends to interior modules such as door panels and center consoles.

Serving major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world, Adient works closely with automakers to develop lightweight, comfortable and safety-oriented seating systems.

