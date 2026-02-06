Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target Lowered to $445.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $467.00 to $445.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

MUSA has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp set a $500.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $463.33.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $397.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $414.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.70. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $345.23 and a fifty-two week high of $523.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 75.34% and a net margin of 2.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 24,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.33, for a total value of $9,431,434.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 131,024 shares in the company, valued at $49,963,381.92. The trade was a 15.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Malynda K. West sold 4,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,721,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 117,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,890,325. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 45,034 shares of company stock valued at $17,349,722 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Evergreen Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Millennium Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 21,756.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,581,000 after buying an additional 40,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA is a leading downstream marketer of gasoline, diesel and convenience store products in the United States. Headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, the company was originally established as part of Murphy Oil Corporation and was spun off as an independent public entity in 2013. Since its separation, Murphy USA has focused on retail fueling services and convenience offerings designed to deliver value and convenience to consumers.

The company’s primary operations center on two retail formats.

