Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Price Target Raised to $390.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corpay from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $378.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.54.

Corpay stock opened at $335.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. Corpay has a 12-month low of $252.84 and a 12-month high of $400.81.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 23.62%.Corpay’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corpay will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven T. Stull purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $314.98 per share, with a total value of $2,519,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,241 shares in the company, valued at $9,210,330.18. This represents a 37.66% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Corpay by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 1,513.1% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 24,286 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 11.8% in the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corpay by 55,800.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

