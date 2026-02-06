Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Monday, January 12th.

Ag Growth International Trading Down 0.4%

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.74. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65.

AG Growth International Inc is a Canada‐based designer, manufacturer and distributor of products used in grain handling, storage, conditioning and food processing. The company’s portfolio includes equipment for grain systems operations, such as vertical and horizontal storage bins, mechanical conveyors, grain dryers, aeration systems and climate controls. In addition to its core ag handling business, AG Growth offers liquid handling solutions, including portable tanker trailers, poly tanks, pumps and related accessories, addressing the needs of agricultural, commercial and industrial customers.

Founded in the mid-1990s and headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, AG Growth International has grown through a combination of internal product development and strategic acquisitions of established equipment manufacturers.

