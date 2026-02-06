Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $442,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,977.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 60,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 57,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.31.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 209,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,500.80. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

