Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $475,000 Stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Machina Capital S.A.S. cut its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,228.6% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 94.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $473.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

Key Headlines Impacting Ralph Lauren

Here are the key news stories impacting Ralph Lauren this week:

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $339.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1 year low of $176.61 and a 1 year high of $380.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.37 and a 200-day moving average of $330.43.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 11.28%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.9125 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.98%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men’s neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren’s product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

