Informa plc (LON:INF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,097.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INF shares. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Informa from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,140 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,055 price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Informa from GBX 975 to GBX 1,000 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 1,345 to GBX 1,330 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th.

Shares of LON:INF opened at GBX 837.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 897.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 904.77. The stock has a market cap of £10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. Informa has a one year low of GBX 634.20 and a one year high of GBX 1,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

In related news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 330,249 shares of Informa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 934, for a total transaction of £3,084,525.66. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Our events, digital products and academic research services connect specialists with knowledge, helping them learn more, know more and do more.

We do this in dozens of specialist markets and subject matter categories, including in Healthcare & Pharma, Technology, Finance, Education, Marketing, Health & Nutrition, Foodservice, and many more.

And we do this through a range of products and services, including major live events, specialist media and content, expert research articles, books and open research platforms, accredited training, buyer discovery services, and digital demand and lead-generation services.

