Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair downgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Mizuho set a $255.00 price target on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $227.00 price objective on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $225.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

Allstate Stock Up 3.9%

Allstate stock opened at $215.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $176.00 and a fifty-two week high of $216.75.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $14.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.95%.

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 19,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $4,114,530.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 100,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,135,660. The trade was a 16.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 48,400 shares of company stock valued at $10,313,256 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 1.5% in the second quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

