Insider Buying: Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Insider Purchases 7 Shares of Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sorrell purchased 7 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,200 per share, for a total transaction of £154.

Jonathan Sorrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Jonathan Sorrell acquired 7 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,914 per share, with a total value of £133.98.

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

Shares of RAT stock opened at GBX 2,235 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,993.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,894.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. Rathbones Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,374 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,250.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,084.25.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

With roots dating back to 1742, Rathbones is one of the UK’s leading providers of investment and wealth management services for private clients (individuals and families), charities, trustees and professional partners. Rathbones’ purpose is to help more people invest their money well, so they can live well.

Rathbones has been trusted for generations to manage, preserve and grow clients’ wealth and services include discretionary investment management, fund management, tax planning, trust and company management, financial advice and banking services.

