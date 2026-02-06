Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. New Street Research cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

NYSE CCI opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 77.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96. Crown Castle has a 1 year low of $77.89 and a 1 year high of $115.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 15.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Country Club Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 70,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,419,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,413,000 after buying an additional 138,061 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 656,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,374,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company’s assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

