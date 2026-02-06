Gallacher Capital Management LLC Sells 4,255 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $206.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.83.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $212.31 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $221.81. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.65.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 53.10%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

In other news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 767 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $157,357.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,497.76. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.39, for a total value of $7,258,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 806,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,267,708.43. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 65,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,802,440 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams‑Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi‑brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher‑end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

