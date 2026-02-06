Hantz Financial Services Inc. Purchases 12,938 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1,060.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,405,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 440.7% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,685,000 after purchasing an additional 60,279 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $202.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.35 and its 200 day moving average is $151.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.28. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.01 and a twelve month high of $209.61.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $209.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Key Old Dominion Freight Line News

Here are the key news stories impacting Old Dominion Freight Line this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat EPS expectations and management raised the quarterly dividend (3.6% increase); company highlighted pricing power and a 76.7% operating ratio, which underpin longer‑term profitability. Conference Release

Q4 results beat EPS expectations and management raised the quarterly dividend (3.6% increase); company highlighted pricing power and a 76.7% operating ratio, which underpin longer‑term profitability. Positive Sentiment: Some brokers raised price targets after the quarter (e.g., Morgan Stanley moved its target higher), which helped earlier upside momentum before the pullback. Morgan Stanley PT Hike

Some brokers raised price targets after the quarter (e.g., Morgan Stanley moved its target higher), which helped earlier upside momentum before the pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Top-line dynamics are mixed — revenue beat estimates narrowly ($1.307B vs ~$1.298B) but revenue was down ~5.7% Y/Y and LTL tons per day fell ~10.7%, pointing to weak freight demand that could limit near‑term growth. Q4 Details

Top-line dynamics are mixed — revenue beat estimates narrowly ($1.307B vs ~$1.298B) but revenue was down ~5.7% Y/Y and LTL tons per day fell ~10.7%, pointing to weak freight demand that could limit near‑term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Regional economic commentary (Old Dominion University) flags headwinds for Virginia/Hampton Roads growth in 2026 — contextual macro risk for regional freight demand. Regional Forecast

Regional economic commentary (Old Dominion University) flags headwinds for Virginia/Hampton Roads growth in 2026 — contextual macro risk for regional freight demand. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts issued cautious/negative stances or set price targets below the current share price (e.g., JPMorgan PT $168 neutral; Wells Fargo PT $165 underweight), creating headline pressure and signaling limited near‑term upside in sell‑side expectations. Analyst Notes

Several analysts issued cautious/negative stances or set price targets below the current share price (e.g., JPMorgan PT $168 neutral; Wells Fargo PT $165 underweight), creating headline pressure and signaling limited near‑term upside in sell‑side expectations. Negative Sentiment: Robert W. Baird downgraded ODFL to underperform (even as it bumped its PT), and other negative/downgrade headlines (reported on MSN/Benzinga) amplified investor caution after the earnings release. Baird Downgrade

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line is a U.S.-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company that provides regional, inter-regional and national freight services. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, the company has grown from a regional carrier into a national freight network, operating a broad system of service centers and terminals to move shipments for shippers of varying sizes and industries.

The company’s core business is LTL trucking, offering scheduled pickup and delivery for palletized freight that does not require a full truckload.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.