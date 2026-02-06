Gallacher Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Gallacher Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 75.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,379 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMB Wealth Management raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the third quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price target on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.56.

Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $115.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $124.17.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.43%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

