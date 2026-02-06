Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $1.97 Million Position in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 110.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cameco by 936.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Cameco from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.74 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.39.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $109.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.20 and a 200-day moving average of $90.27. Cameco Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $135.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $313.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.72 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

