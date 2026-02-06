J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $464,000. BankPlus Trust Department lifted its position in Stryker by 425.7% in the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 329.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Stryker by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Stryker from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $452.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.56.

In other Stryker news, CFO Preston Wendell Wells sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.88, for a total transaction of $60,370.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,200.72. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $713,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,433.17. The trade was a 40.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYK opened at $362.63 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $329.16 and a 52-week high of $404.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.05. The company has a market capitalization of $138.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

