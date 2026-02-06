J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,397 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.73.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 2.1%

GILD opened at $149.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $150.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Kelly A. Kramer sold 2,805 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.10, for a total transaction of $356,515.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,186.90. The trade was a 67.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $372,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 103,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,831,402.51. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 257,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,385,512 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.