J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,862 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 33.8% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.8% during the third quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 5.5% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $72.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.12. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 52,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $4,613,537.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,394.84. This trade represents a 65.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $45,611,250.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,537,615 shares of company stock valued at $182,272,702. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.62.

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

