Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $457,000 in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 554 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE FIX opened at $1,144.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,031.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $878.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.44 and a twelve month high of $1,220.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FIX. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,310.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,155.00 to $1,196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,064.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.16, for a total value of $996,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,518.08. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.88, for a total value of $4,190,305.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,824 shares in the company, valued at $38,186,437.12. This trade represents a 9.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,528 shares of company stock valued at $11,972,106. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.