Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $487,000 Position in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,525 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $154,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,607,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,304 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,249,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,631,000 after purchasing an additional 751,255 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 116.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,134,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,501,000 after purchasing an additional 611,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 643.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 171,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after purchasing an additional 148,066 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $150.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $154.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.30). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.63 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $581,586.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 118,680 shares in the company, valued at $17,407,982.40. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TOL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

