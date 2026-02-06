Cencora (NYSE:COR) Given New $420.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird set a $415.00 price target on Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Trading Up 6.7%

NYSE COR opened at $352.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.46. Cencora has a 12 month low of $237.71 and a 12 month high of $377.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.04. Cencora had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 176.54%. The company had revenue of $85.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $578,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,484,620. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.64, for a total value of $1,868,397.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,105,113.44. The trade was a 7.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 20,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,151,265 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cencora this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cencora completed the OneOncology acquisition and said the deal terms reflect trust between the parties; management is integrating the business while highlighting strategic upside from the oncology franchise. As Cencora Closes With OneOncology, Patton Says “Trust”

Cencora completed the OneOncology acquisition and said the deal terms reflect trust between the parties; management is integrating the business while highlighting strategic upside from the oncology franchise. Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat on EPS ($4.08 vs. ~$4.04 consensus) and gross margins improved; management reiterated and raised parts of its 2026 outlook, including 11.5%–13.5% operating income growth guidance. Cencora beats quarterly profit estimates

Q1 earnings beat on EPS ($4.08 vs. ~$4.04 consensus) and gross margins improved; management reiterated and raised parts of its 2026 outlook, including 11.5%–13.5% operating income growth guidance. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share (record date Feb 13, payable Mar 2), which supports income-oriented investor demand and signals confidence in cash flow.

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share (record date Feb 13, payable Mar 2), which supports income-oriented investor demand and signals confidence in cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Evercore ISI trimmed its price target from $440 to $420 but kept an “outperform” rating — a modest re‑calibration that still implies upside vs. current levels. Evercore target lowered

Evercore ISI trimmed its price target from $440 to $420 but kept an “outperform” rating — a modest re‑calibration that still implies upside vs. current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and the full call transcript/slides give more color on GLP‑1 and specialty medicine demand that management expects to drive growth; these details may matter to longer‑term estimates. Earnings call transcript

Earnings materials and the full call transcript/slides give more color on GLP‑1 and specialty medicine demand that management expects to drive growth; these details may matter to longer‑term estimates. Negative Sentiment: Revenue narrowly missed Street estimates ($85.93B vs. ~$86.12B), which triggered initial investor concern and explains some intra‑day volatility despite the EPS beat. Cencora Falls on 1Q Revenue Miss

Revenue narrowly missed Street estimates ($85.93B vs. ~$86.12B), which triggered initial investor concern and explains some intra‑day volatility despite the EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: Some headlines noted Cencora underperformed peers on the day, reflecting mixed investor assessment of near‑term execution risks as OneOncology is integrated. Underperformance vs competitors

About Cencora

(Get Free Report)

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.