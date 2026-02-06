Eric Yuan Sells 12,100 Shares of Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Yuan sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $1,125,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

Zoom Communications Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $89.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.68. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $97.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 33.17%.The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-5.970 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Zoom Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Communications

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoom Communications by 16.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 59.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom’s product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.