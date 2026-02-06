Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Insider Sells 44,628 Shares

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Inglis sold 44,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142, for a total transaction of £63,371.76.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Kosmos Energy stock opened at GBX 98 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 274. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 84.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 112.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of £468.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KOS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 210 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 270 to GBX 220 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 215.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It undertakes a proven basin exploration program in Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

