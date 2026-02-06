Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Receives Hold Rating from Argus

Argus reissued their hold rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $38.43 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $59.09. The stock has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.88%.The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

