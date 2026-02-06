Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Insider Sells £96,521 in Stock

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) insider Melanie Dickinson sold 36,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263, for a total value of £96,521.

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of LON:BOWL opened at GBX 260.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £434.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 274.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 264.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.39. Hollywood Bowl Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 231.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 309.

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 16th. The company reported GBX 21.51 EPS for the quarter. Hollywood Bowl Group had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 23.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hollywood Bowl Group plc will post 22.5511696 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 420 price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 400.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a leading international leisure operator of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centres, bringing families and friends together for affordable fun and safe, healthy competition.

Our unique purpose-led culture and proven investment-led strategy are enabling us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in the markets we operate in, and achieve strong returns on capital invested.

We are market leader in the UK and Canada, and one of the largest operators of ten-pin bowling centres in the world.

