Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Stock Price

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Corpay to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corpay in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Williams Trading set a $300.00 target price on Corpay in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corpay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.54.

Corpay Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $335.39 on Thursday. Corpay has a 12 month low of $252.84 and a 12 month high of $400.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corpay will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven T. Stull bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $314.98 per share, with a total value of $2,519,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 29,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,210,330.18. This represents a 37.66% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in Corpay during the fourth quarter worth $701,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan raised its stake in Corpay by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Corpay by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 168,603.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,489,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,282,000 after buying an additional 1,488,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Corpay by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

