Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $136.00 at Morgan Stanley

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Clorox from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Clorox from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $117.93.

Clorox stock opened at $117.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.59. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $96.66 and a fifty-two week high of $159.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 383.01% and a net margin of 11.17%.Clorox’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.13 per share, with a total value of $416,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,690. This trade represents a 44.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 9.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 335,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,285,000 after purchasing an additional 27,639 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,568,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,395.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 94,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 88,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company’s flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox’s diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

