DHI Group’s (DHX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DHX. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

DHI Group Stock Up 14.6%

DHX stock opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.48. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.19 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 22NW LP raised its position in DHI Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 3,299,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 696,294 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 66,861 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in DHI Group by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 86,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 22,399 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a $10.0 million stock repurchase program (up to ~12.6% of shares), signaling management believes shares are undervalued and directly reduces float — a common catalyst for share-price appreciation. Business Wire — Repurchase Program

Board authorized a $10.0 million stock repurchase program (up to ~12.6% of shares), signaling management believes shares are undervalued and directly reduces float — a common catalyst for share-price appreciation. Positive Sentiment: Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target, representing very large upside from current levels — analyst endorsements of that magnitude can attract momentum buyers and speculative interest. Benzinga — Barrington Research Note

Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target, representing very large upside from current levels — analyst endorsements of that magnitude can attract momentum buyers and speculative interest. Neutral Sentiment: DHI presented at the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth virtual conference today, which increases investor visibility and provides management an opportunity to highlight strategy and outlook to institutional investors. Yahoo Finance — Conference Presentation

DHI presented at the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth virtual conference today, which increases investor visibility and provides management an opportunity to highlight strategy and outlook to institutional investors. Neutral Sentiment: Company reported Q4 and full-year 2025 results in a press release: revenue roughly $31.4M and headline EPS reported at $0.09, which some outlets characterize as beating consensus; the release and slide deck are available for review. These results provide some fundamental support, though profitability metrics remain mixed. Business Wire — Q4 Results

Company reported Q4 and full-year 2025 results in a press release: revenue roughly $31.4M and headline EPS reported at $0.09, which some outlets characterize as beating consensus; the release and slide deck are available for review. These results provide some fundamental support, though profitability metrics remain mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple earnings-call transcripts and coverage are available for investors who want detail; note there is some reported inconsistency in EPS figures across outlets, so review the company release and 10-K/10-Q for GAAP vs. non-GAAP reconciliations. InsiderMonkey — Earnings Call Transcript

Multiple earnings-call transcripts and coverage are available for investors who want detail; note there is some reported inconsistency in EPS figures across outlets, so review the company release and 10-K/10-Q for GAAP vs. non-GAAP reconciliations. Negative Sentiment: Q1 2026 revenue guidance ($28.0M–$30.0M) sits roughly at/just below consensus and full‑year revenue guidance ($118.0M–$122.0M) is close to consensus — guidance is not strongly bullish and leaves limited upside from a fundamentals perspective. Company Slide Deck / Guidance

Q1 2026 revenue guidance ($28.0M–$30.0M) sits roughly at/just below consensus and full‑year revenue guidance ($118.0M–$122.0M) is close to consensus — guidance is not strongly bullish and leaves limited upside from a fundamentals perspective. Negative Sentiment: Some transcripts/coverage report differing EPS messages (one report cites a miss), which can create confusion and short-term volatility until reconciliations are clarified; negative net margin remains a longer-term risk. InsiderMonkey — Transcript Showing Discrepancy

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a specialized professional recruitment and career development company that operates digital platforms connecting technology and security-cleared professionals with employers worldwide. Founded in 1990 as a niche job board for technology talent, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DHX.

The company’s primary offerings include Dice.com, a careers platform designed for technology professionals, and ClearanceJobs, a specialized service catering to candidates holding U.S.

