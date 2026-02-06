Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Stock Price

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $379.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Corpay alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CPAY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corpay in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Williams Trading set a $300.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Corpay from $336.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Corpay from $380.00 to $369.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corpay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Corpay

Corpay Trading Up 11.7%

CPAY opened at $335.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.67. Corpay has a one year low of $252.84 and a one year high of $400.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 23.62%.Corpay’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.36 EPS. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corpay will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Corpay

In related news, Director Steven T. Stull purchased 8,000 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $314.98 per share, with a total value of $2,519,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,330.18. The trade was a 37.66% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corpay

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 4,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Corpay in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Corpay by 56.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Corpay News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corpay this week:

Corpay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.