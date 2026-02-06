Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Insider Sells 297,660 Shares

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Inglis sold 297,660 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158, for a total transaction of £470,302.80.

Shares of KOS stock opened at GBX 98 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of GBX 63 and a 52 week high of GBX 274. The company has a market capitalization of £468.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 84.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 112.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 210 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kosmos Energy from GBX 270 to GBX 220 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 215.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It undertakes a proven basin exploration program in Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

