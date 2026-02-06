Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Insider Dawn Browne Sells 1,718 Shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Free Report) insider Dawn Browne sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 682, for a total value of £11,716.76.

Get Fuller Smith & Turner alerts:

Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Performance

LON FSTA opened at GBX 678 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £361.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 704.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 631.43. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. has a 1-year low of GBX 488 and a 1-year high of GBX 746.

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported GBX 30.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fuller, Smith & Turner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. will post 29.5042322 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 770 price target on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fuller, Smith & Turner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 770.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is the premium pubs and hotels business that is famous for beautiful and inviting pubs with delicious fresh food, a vibrant and interesting range of drinks, and engaging service from passionate people. Our purpose in life is to create experiences that nourish the soul. Fuller’s has 200 managed businesses, with 1,024 boutique bedrooms, and 177 Tenanted Inns. The estate is predominately located in the South of England (44% of sites are within the M25) and stretches from our London heartland to the Jurassic Coast via the New Forest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.