New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NYT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of New York Times from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim set a $63.00 price target on shares of New York Times and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on New York Times in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.43.

Shares of NYT opened at $69.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. New York Times has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $74.04.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. New York Times had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.18%.The firm had revenue of $802.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that New York Times will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYT. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 362.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 153,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 120,327 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 94,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 24,574 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,932,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 96,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: NYT reported $0.89 EPS vs. $0.88 expected and revenue of $802.3M (up 10.4% YoY). Management highlighted digital subscription growth and rising digital ad revenue, which underpin margins and free cash flow. MarketBeat Earnings Summary

Q4 results beat expectations: NYT reported $0.89 EPS vs. $0.88 expected and revenue of $802.3M (up 10.4% YoY). Management highlighted digital subscription growth and rising digital ad revenue, which underpin margins and free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Company raised near-term subscription outlook: NYT forecasted Q1 subscription revenue above Street estimates, citing its bundling strategy that should drive ARPU and new paid users. That guidance supports top-line momentum. Reuters: Subscription Forecast

Company raised near-term subscription outlook: NYT forecasted Q1 subscription revenue above Street estimates, citing its bundling strategy that should drive ARPU and new paid users. That guidance supports top-line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets and ratings: Evercore ISI boosted its target to $75 (outperform) and JPMorgan to $74 (overweight), signaling increased analyst confidence and providing upside to the stock. Benzinga: Analyst Upgrades The Fly: Evercore

Analysts raised price targets and ratings: Evercore ISI boosted its target to $75 (outperform) and JPMorgan to $74 (overweight), signaling increased analyst confidence and providing upside to the stock. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: NYT declared a higher quarterly dividend ($0.23 vs. prior $0.18), a ~27.8% raise that improves income appeal and signals confidence in cash flow. (Company disclosure included in filings.)

Dividend increase: NYT declared a higher quarterly dividend ($0.23 vs. prior $0.18), a ~27.8% raise that improves income appeal and signals confidence in cash flow. (Company disclosure included in filings.) Neutral Sentiment: Strong free cash flow and margin trends: Management reported free cash flow of ~$550.5M and expanding margins — positive fundamentals, but already partly priced in after the report. Zacks: Digital Momentum

Strong free cash flow and margin trends: Management reported free cash flow of ~$550.5M and expanding margins — positive fundamentals, but already partly priced in after the report. Negative Sentiment: Near-term volatility: The stock moved down sharply immediately after the earnings release on Wednesday before rebounding, showing investors may still be parsing details of growth vs. expense cadence. Benzinga: Intraday Move

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

