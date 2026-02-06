Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

LUMN has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $11.95.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 158.40% and a negative net margin of 14.02%.The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 78,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $499,649.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,562,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,372,395.70. This represents a 0.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,552,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,177 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,969,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,425,000 after buying an additional 132,131 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,486,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,312,000 after buying an additional 364,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,923,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,928,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,869,000 after acquiring an additional 652,124 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies is a multinational technology company specializing in integrated network, edge cloud, security and collaboration services for enterprise and public sector clients. The company’s core offerings include high-capacity fiber and IP-based connectivity, managed edge computing solutions designed to accelerate applications and data processing closer to end users, and cybersecurity services ranging from DDoS protection to unified threat management. Through its unified portfolio, Lumen enables organizations to support digital transformation initiatives, modernize infrastructure and enhance operational resilience.

Leveraging one of the largest fiber footprints in North America, as well as infrastructure in Latin America and parts of Europe, Lumen connects customers across more than 60 countries.

