Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at DA Davidson

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ORN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Orion Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Orion Group Trading Up 6.5%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Group

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $546.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Group by 171.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Orion Group by 219.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Group during the third quarter worth about $87,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) is a global provider of specialized staffing and workforce solutions, serving clients across the energy, industrial, and technical sectors. The company offers a range of services including engineering and technical recruitment, information technology staffing, and comprehensive workforce management. Orion Group focuses on delivering qualified talent for complex projects, from exploration and production in the oil and gas industry to large-scale infrastructure and manufacturing initiatives.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Orion Group has grown its operations to support projects in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia–Pacific region.

