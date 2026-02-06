Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Tapestry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $143.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.59. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $58.39 and a twelve month high of $145.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 127.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.63.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.49. Tapestry had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 116.42%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

Tapestry declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Tapestry news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 18,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $1,970,550.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 148,149 shares in the company, valued at $15,533,422.65. This represents a 11.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Howard sold 25,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $2,565,472.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,785. This trade represents a 31.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 115,485 shares of company stock valued at $12,034,058 over the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 231 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results: Tapestry reported $2.69 EPS on $2.50B revenue (both above consensus) and raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $6.40–$6.45, signaling stronger underlying demand and margin leverage. Tapestry press release

Q2 results: Tapestry reported $2.69 EPS on $2.50B revenue (both above consensus) and raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $6.40–$6.45, signaling stronger underlying demand and margin leverage. Positive Sentiment: Coach strength / product momentum: Management cited surging Coach demand (notably Tabby handbags) as the driver of the blowout holiday quarter — this brand-level outperformance is the main catalyst for upside. Tapestry lifts annual forecasts (Reuters)

Coach strength / product momentum: Management cited surging Coach demand (notably Tabby handbags) as the driver of the blowout holiday quarter — this brand-level outperformance is the main catalyst for upside. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction & price targets: Shares hit record highs after the print; analysts (Telsey, Evercore and others) reaffirmed/outperformed and raised price targets (e.g., $150), supporting near‑term upside. Tapestry Stock Hits Record Highs (Schaeffers)

Market reaction & price targets: Shares hit record highs after the print; analysts (Telsey, Evercore and others) reaffirmed/outperformed and raised price targets (e.g., $150), supporting near‑term upside. Positive Sentiment: Dividend: Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40/share (record Mar 6; pay Mar 23), which modestly supports income investors and signals confidence in cash flow. Dividend declaration (MarketBeat)

Dividend: Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40/share (record Mar 6; pay Mar 23), which modestly supports income investors and signals confidence in cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcript: Management reiterated strategy (Amplify) and gave color on brand execution — useful for modeling but no surprise items beyond the beats. Earnings call transcript (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings call/transcript: Management reiterated strategy (Amplify) and gave color on brand execution — useful for modeling but no surprise items beyond the beats. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst detail pieces: Coverage (Zacks, TipRanks) breaks down metrics vs. estimates — helpful for deeper due diligence but not market-moving on its own. Zacks analysis

Analyst detail pieces: Coverage (Zacks, TipRanks) breaks down metrics vs. estimates — helpful for deeper due diligence but not market-moving on its own. Negative Sentiment: Short-term dispersion: Some headlines noted a recent one‑day pullback (MarketWatch), reminding investors that intraday volatility can follow sharp rallies; watch near‑term technicals and elevated valuation metrics. MarketWatch: stock falls Tuesday

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

