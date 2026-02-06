Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.15 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

NYSE:SU opened at $53.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade and bigger price target — RBC raised its price target to $75 and kept an “outperform” rating, implying ~40% upside from current levels; this is a clear bullish endorsement from a major bank. Benzinga

Analyst upgrade and bigger price target — RBC raised its price target to $75 and kept an “outperform” rating, implying ~40% upside from current levels; this is a clear bullish endorsement from a major bank. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates and production strength — Suncor topped EPS and revenue estimates for Q4, citing record upstream output and strong refining performance that offset weaker commodity prices. That supports near‑term earnings resilience. MarketWatch

Q4 results beat estimates and production strength — Suncor topped EPS and revenue estimates for Q4, citing record upstream output and strong refining performance that offset weaker commodity prices. That supports near‑term earnings resilience. Positive Sentiment: Dividend maintained and yield supportive — Suncor declared a quarterly payout of $0.60 (annualized yield ~4.5%), reinforcing income investor appeal and providing a cash-return floor for the stock.

Dividend maintained and yield supportive — Suncor declared a quarterly payout of $0.60 (annualized yield ~4.5%), reinforcing income investor appeal and providing a cash-return floor for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic update on bitumen supply planned — Suncor said it will outline long‑term bitumen supply plans this spring, a strategic development that could affect medium‑term production and capital allocation but has no immediate financial impact. Reuters

Strategic update on bitumen supply planned — Suncor said it will outline long‑term bitumen supply plans this spring, a strategic development that could affect medium‑term production and capital allocation but has no immediate financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Surge in put-option activity — Traders bought ~28,315 put contracts (a ~3,000% jump vs. normal daily put volume), and media flagged high put purchases, which can signal increased hedging or speculative bearish bets that may pressure near‑term share performance. American Banking News

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company’s operations span the full oil and gas value chain, with principal activities in oil sands development and production, conventional exploration and production, refining, distribution and retail marketing of petroleum products. Suncor supplies crude, synthetic crude and refined fuels as well as related products and services to commercial and consumer markets.

Upstream, Suncor is a major developer and operator of oil sands projects in Alberta, using both mining and in situ technologies to produce bitumen and synthetic crude.

