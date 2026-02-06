New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Evercore ISI

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 target price on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on New York Times in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim set a $63.00 target price on New York Times and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of New York Times from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on New York Times

New York Times Stock Performance

NYT opened at $69.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. New York Times has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $74.04.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $802.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.55 million. New York Times had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that New York Times will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 35.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Times

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 362.7% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 153,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 120,327 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 94,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 24,574 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,932,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 96,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 16,324 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Times News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: NYT reported $0.89 EPS vs. $0.88 expected and revenue of $802.3M (up 10.4% YoY). Management highlighted digital subscription growth and rising digital ad revenue, which underpin margins and free cash flow. MarketBeat Earnings Summary

Q4 results beat expectations: NYT reported $0.89 EPS vs. $0.88 expected and revenue of $802.3M (up 10.4% YoY). Management highlighted digital subscription growth and rising digital ad revenue, which underpin margins and free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Company raised near-term subscription outlook: NYT forecasted Q1 subscription revenue above Street estimates, citing its bundling strategy that should drive ARPU and new paid users. That guidance supports top-line momentum. Reuters: Subscription Forecast

Company raised near-term subscription outlook: NYT forecasted Q1 subscription revenue above Street estimates, citing its bundling strategy that should drive ARPU and new paid users. That guidance supports top-line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets and ratings: Evercore ISI boosted its target to $75 (outperform) and JPMorgan to $74 (overweight), signaling increased analyst confidence and providing upside to the stock. Benzinga: Analyst Upgrades The Fly: Evercore

Analysts raised price targets and ratings: Evercore ISI boosted its target to $75 (outperform) and JPMorgan to $74 (overweight), signaling increased analyst confidence and providing upside to the stock. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: NYT declared a higher quarterly dividend ($0.23 vs. prior $0.18), a ~27.8% raise that improves income appeal and signals confidence in cash flow. (Company disclosure included in filings.)

Dividend increase: NYT declared a higher quarterly dividend ($0.23 vs. prior $0.18), a ~27.8% raise that improves income appeal and signals confidence in cash flow. (Company disclosure included in filings.) Neutral Sentiment: Strong free cash flow and margin trends: Management reported free cash flow of ~$550.5M and expanding margins — positive fundamentals, but already partly priced in after the report. Zacks: Digital Momentum

Strong free cash flow and margin trends: Management reported free cash flow of ~$550.5M and expanding margins — positive fundamentals, but already partly priced in after the report. Negative Sentiment: Near-term volatility: The stock moved down sharply immediately after the earnings release on Wednesday before rebounding, showing investors may still be parsing details of growth vs. expense cadence. Benzinga: Intraday Move

New York Times Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.