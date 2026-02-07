Agencia Comercial Spirits (NASDAQ:AGCC) Stock Price Up 3.7% – Here’s Why

Agencia Comercial Spirits Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $9.81. 26,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 61,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agencia Comercial Spirits to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Agencia Comercial Spirits in a research note on Friday, January 16th. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11.

Agencia Comercial Spirits Ltd is an exempted company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands. As Agencia Comercial Spirits Ltd is a holding company with no material operations of its own, our operations are conducted through our indirect wholly owned operating subsidiary Agencia Comercial Co, Ltd (“Agencia Taiwan”) in Taiwan. Agencia Taiwan was formally registered and established in July 2020, and is committed to offering imported whiskies of world-class quality and excellent services to its clients.

