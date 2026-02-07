Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF (NASDAQ:APPX) Stock Price Up 17.1% – Here’s What Happened

Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF (NASDAQ:APPX – Get Free Report) was up 17.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.30. Approximately 2,128,408 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,721,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $3.3248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.
Tradr 2X Long APP Daily ETF (APPX) is a leveraged exchange-traded fund designed to deliver 200% (2x) of the daily performance of AppLovin Corp. (APP) stock, before fees and expenses. The fund primarily uses total return swap agreements with major global financial institutions to achieve its leverage target. If swaps are unavailable or less efficient, it may use FLEX call options or directly hold APP shares. APPX is intended for sophisticated investors and professional traders seeking short-term, tactical exposure to the daily price movements of AppLovin, and is not suitable for long-term holding due to the compounding effects of leverage and daily resets.
