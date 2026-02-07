Brera (NASDAQ:SLMT) Stock Price Up 13.7% – What’s Next?

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:SLMT – Get Free Report) traded up 13.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.16. 887,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 962,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SLMT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brera in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Brera Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Brera (NASDAQ:SLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brera

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brera stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:SLMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC is an Irish holding company focused on expanding social impact football by developing a global portfolio of emerging football clubs with increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, and provide other professional football and related consulting services. We seek to build on the legacy and brand of Brera FC, the first football club that we acquired in July 2022. Brera FC is an amateur football association which has been building an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000.

Featured Stories

