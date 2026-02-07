Yueda Digital (NASDAQ:YDKG) Shares Up 5.1% – Time to Buy?

Yueda Digital Holding (NASDAQ:YDKG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.8989 and last traded at $0.8584. 39,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 162,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8171.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Yueda Digital in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Yueda Digital Stock Up 5.1%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yueda Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yueda Digital Holding (NASDAQ:YDKG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Yueda Digital

AirMedia Group Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital TV screens on planes operated by five airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations. It also displays non-advertising content, such as weather, sports, and comedy clips; and television programs, including documentaries and hidden camera type reality shows from other third-party content providers.

