Drugs Made In America Acquisition (NASDAQ:DMAA) Shares Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.44. 275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 38,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Drugs Made In America Acquisition has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32.

Drugs Made In America Acquisition (NASDAQ:DMAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMAA. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Drugs Made In America Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Drugs Made In America Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Drugs Made In America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,024,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,149,000.

Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DMAA) is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware with the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company’s stated focus is on identifying and acquiring one or more operating businesses in the U.S. pharmaceutical sector, particularly those involved in the domestic manufacturing of approved drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients or related contract development and manufacturing services.

Operating as a blank‐check vehicle, Drugs Made In America Acquisition holds its funds in a trust account pending the completion of an initial business combination.

