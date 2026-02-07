Uni-Fuels (NASDAQ:UFG) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:UFG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.9201 and last traded at $0.9638. 280,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 501,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Uni-Fuels in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uni-Fuels has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Uni-Fuels Trading Down 3.6%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57.

Uni-Fuels (NASDAQ:UFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.31 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uni-Fuels

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uni-Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,384,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Uni-Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uni-Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uni-Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Uni-Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000.

Uni-Fuels Company Profile

Uni-Fuels, Inc (NASDAQ: UFG) is an independent developer and marketer of renewable transportation fuels, specializing in biodiesel and renewable diesel. The company sources feedstocks such as soybean oil, used cooking oils and animal fats, converting them through tolling arrangements into fuels that meet ASTM specifications for use in on-road and off-road diesel engines. Uni-Fuels focuses on integrating supply, production and logistics to deliver low-carbon intensity fuels that comply with U.S.

